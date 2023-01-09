×
Moderna Considers Pricing COVID Vaccine Shot at $110 to $130

gloved hand holding a vial of Moderna COVID vaccine and a syringe, and Moderna logo in background
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 09 January 2023 02:14 PM EST

Moderna Inc is considering pricing its COVID-19 shot at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution of the shots, the company's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

"I would think this type of pricing is consistent with the value," said Bancel, according to the WSJ report, adding the company was in discussions with hospital systems, pharmacies and pharmacy-benefit managers to line up distribution of its vaccine ahead of a potential fall booster shot campaign.

Moderna had previously estimated the commercial price expectations in a range of $64 to $100 a shot.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

In October last year, rival Pfizer Inc said it planned to hike its COVID vaccine's price to about the same range - $110 to $130 per dose - after the United States government's current purchase program expires.  

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

