Tags: covid | vaccine | moderna | fda | children | adolescents

Moderna Completes FDA Submission For COVID Shot in Children

Moderna label, syringes, vial of COVID vaccine
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 12 May 2022 07:31 AM

Moderna Inc has made all necessary submissions required by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents and children, it said on Wednesday.

The company is seeking approval for the use of its vaccines in three distinct age groups - adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, children aged six to 11 and those between six years and six months. The submissions for all three groups were made on May 9, it said.

Although Moderna's vaccine is approved by the FDA for use in adults 18 years and older, its use in other age groups has hit a roadblock as U.S. regulators have sought more safety data.

Australia, Canada and the European Union though have approved the vaccine for use in six- to 17-year olds.

The company sought U.S. authorization of its COVID shot in children under the age of 6 in April.

An advisory panel of experts to the U.S. drug regulator will meet in June to review the request.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Health-News
