×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | vaccine | fda | children | 6 months | 4 years old

FDA to Vote on COVID Vaccines for Children as Young as 6 Months

young boy holds teddy bear as a masked healthcare worker gives him a shot
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 08:10 AM

Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday will vote on whether to recommend authorization of two COVID-19 vaccines for the millions of children ages five years and under, an important step toward immunizing a group that has not been eligible for the shots during the pandemic.

The U.S. government is planning for a June 21 start to its under-5 vaccination campaign should the vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech receive FDA authorization, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said last week.

Once the FDA authorizes the vaccines for the age group - 6 months to 4 years old for Pfizer/BioNTech and 6 months to 5 years old for Moderna - the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will make its recommendations on use of the shots in young children.

The companies have presented data showing that their vaccines are safe and effective in that age group, but it remains unclear how many parents will vaccinate the youngest children.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was authorized for children ages 5 to 11 in October, but only about 29% of that group is fully vaccinated. About 76% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, and nearly 90% have received one dose.

Public health officials and experts say that even though a large portion of small children were infected during the winter surge in cases driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, natural immunity wanes over time and vaccinations should help prevent a hospitalizations and deaths when cases rise again.

"With omicron waves continuing to come, this approval will set in motion a long, long awaited reduction in hospitalizations among some kids, particularly since omicron," Andy Slavitt, former senior pandemic adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden said on Twitter this week.

"This 19 million person group is the last one that can’t access a vaccine. It will be a watershed moment that within a week vaccines will be approved for all ages," he added.

FDA panel members will consider data from separate trials conducted by Moderna and Pfizer.

For Moderna's vaccine, they have data from more than 6,000 children showing the vaccine is safe and that it generated a similar immune response compared to what was observed in adults in a previous study.

Pfizer's data from roughly 4,000 children also showed its vaccine was safe and had similar immune response compared to a trial in teens and adults.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday will vote on whether to recommend authorization of two COVID-19 vaccines for the millions of children ages five years and under, an important step toward immunizing a group that has not been eligible for the...
covid, vaccine, fda, children, 6 months, 4 years old
399
2022-10-15
Wednesday, 15 June 2022 08:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved