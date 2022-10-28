×
Tags: covid | vaccine | ema | european medicines agency | mrna | side effect | heavy periods

EU Regulator Recommends Adding Heavy Periods to Side Effects of mRNA COVID Shots

clipboard with paper that says 'Vaccine Side Effects' with stethoscope and pen
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 28 October 2022 07:47 AM EDT

A European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee on Friday recommended adding heavy menstrual bleeding as a side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna , as well as partners Pfizer and BioNTech .

Reports of heavy periods - bleeding characterized by increased volume and/or duration that interferes with the quality of life - have been observed during clinical trials, from cases in the real world and in medical literature, the EMA said.

The cases - which have mostly been non-serious and temporary in nature - have been reported after the first, second and booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty and Moderna's Spikevax, it added.

The regulator has now concluded that there is at least a "reasonable possibility" that heavy menstrual bleeding is causally associated with these vaccines.

Menstrual disorders can occur due to a range of reasons, including underlying medical conditions as well as stress and tiredness. Health authorities have highlighted that cases have also been reported following COVID-19 infection. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


