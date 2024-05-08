WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | vaccine | astrazeneca | withdraw

AstraZeneca to Withdraw COVID-19 Vaccine Globally

AstraZeneca vial and box of COVID-19 vaccine
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 07:04 AM EDT

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had initiated the worldwide withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine due to a "surplus of available updated vaccines" since the pandemic.

The company also said it would proceed to withdraw the vaccine Vaxzevria's marketing authorizations within Europe.

"As multiple, variant COVID-19 vaccines have since been developed there is a surplus of available updated vaccines," the company said, adding that this had led to a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied.

According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has previously admitted in court documents that the vaccine causes side-effects such as blood clots and low blood platelet counts.

The firm's application to withdraw the vaccine was made on March 5 and came into effect on May 7, according to the Telegraph, which first reported the development.

London-listed AstraZeneca began moving into respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and obesity drugs through several deals last year after a slowdown in growth as COVID-19 medicine sales declined. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


covid, vaccine, astrazeneca, withdraw
