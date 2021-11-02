Doctors Often Unaware of the Only Available Treatment for Early COVID-19

While we wait for authorization for Merck’s new antiviral pill for COVID-19 that has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 50 percent, it appears that many doctors are ignoring an already authorized and available treatment for early-stage COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibodies were first authorized by the Food and Drug Administration nearly a year ago, according to CNN, and yet an investigation by the network found that doctors often don’t mention the treatment to eligible patients even though research data reveals it can dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

Former President Donald Trump received an antibody cocktail manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals when he was infected with the virus. But even this high-profile case didn’t boost national usage for the treatment.

Part of the reason is that the therapy is given intravenously, and a single dose costs $1,250, according to NPR. So, even if the drug is distributed free of charge, the infusion alone can cost $1,000, which may result in hefty copayments even for people who are insured.

As COVID-19 numbers surged last summer, hospitals and community groups rose to the occasion to help people gain access to the drugs, but many centers cited staff and space shortages that prevented them from offering more than a few treatments daily, says CNN.

“It’s unconscionable,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease physician practicing at UCSF Health. “We have an evidence-based drug, and it’s provided free by the government, but there are barriers built into the system to get it.”

This leaves patients who are in dire need of the treatment unable to find a source for monoclonal antibodies.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s senior medical advisor, appealed to doctors to use monoclonal antibodies more frequently, noting that the treatment reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by 70 to 85%

“This is a very effective intervention for COVID-19. It is underutilized, and we recommend strongly that we utilize this to its fullest,” Fauci said at a White House briefing at the end of August. “We want people out there, including physicians, as well as potential patients, to realize the advantage of this very effective way of treating early infection.”

The American Hospital Association told CNN that it is complicated to offer monoclonal antibody infusions to people because hospitals and clinics need the right equipment, including infusion pumps, IV bags, and seating areas for patients. But some health care systems, such as the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. and Ochsner Health in Louisiana, have overcome the obstacles and have made monoclonal antibody treatment a priority.

Still, the CNN investigation found that many physicians themselves were not educated about the efficacy of the treatment and several grassroots groups found themselves telling physicians about the benefits.

Dr. Jeremy Levin, immediate past chairman of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and CEO of Ovid Therapeutics, tells Newsmax that the underusage of antibody treatment “is a puzzle.”

“Knowledgeable physicians should fully understand the value of this treatment,” he says. “The data is not controversial and is widely available. This product is administered in a hospital setting where physicians should be even more aware of its value. There is no medical reason why this treatment should not be available to patients in need.”