×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | COVID | tests | rapid | antigen | infectiousness

Drugstore COVID-19 Rapid Tests Predict Short-term Infectiousness

man using nasal swab to collect sample while holding the at-home COVID test
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 09:15 AM

Drugstore rapid COVID-19 tests, less sensitive than gold-standard PCR tests, might yield a negative result in 15 minutes while failing to detect virus particles but those same particles might pose no risk of transmission in the very short term, according to a report posted on Thursday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

The researchers first performed these antigen tests on swab samples from 181 individuals with PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections. Next, they took the virus from the swabs and tried to grow it in test tubes. When viral loads were below the antigen tests' level of detection, the virus particles were often incapable of growing.

People with low viral loads and negative antigen tests may become infectious "a day or two or three days later," said Dr. James Kirby of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. "Therefore, to be most effective, antigen tests should be used immediately before an event or contact with those at greater risk from infection." The swabs must be collected for testing carefully, following the instructions provided with the testing kits, he added. "In other words, you want a really good sampling of the inside of your nose."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Drugstore rapid COVID-19 tests, less sensitive than gold-standard PCR tests, might yield a negative result in 15 minutes while failing to detect virus particles but those same particles might pose no risk of transmission in the very short term, according to a report posted...
COVID, tests, rapid, antigen, infectiousness
192
2021-15-28
Tuesday, 28 December 2021 09:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved