US to Lift COVID Testing on Travelers From China

Tuesday, 07 March 2023 03:28 PM EST
U.S. officials are set to relax COVID-19 testing requirements on travelers from China as soon as Friday, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing three officials.
