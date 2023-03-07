×
Tags: covid | testing | china | travelers | us

US to Lift COVID Testing on Travelers From China

passport with 'COVID-19' stamped in it at airport
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 07 March 2023 03:28 PM EST

U.S. officials are set to relax COVID-19 testing requirements on travelers from China as soon as Friday, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing three officials. 

Health-News
covid, testing, china, travelers, us
Tuesday, 07 March 2023 03:28 PM
