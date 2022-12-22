×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | testing | asymptomatic | hospital | admission | emergency | surgery

Stop Screening Asymptomatic Hospital Patients for COVID, Experts Say

patient in hospital getting a COVID test from healthcare worker
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 22 December 2022 01:41 PM EST

A nationwide group of infection control experts recommends U.S. health care facilities stop testing patients for COVID-19 before hospital admission or scheduled surgeries if they have no virus symptoms.

The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) statement says facilities should rely instead on enhanced layers of infection prevention.

"The small benefits that could come from asymptomatic testing at this stage in the pandemic are overridden by potential harms from delays in procedures, delays in patient transfers and strains on laboratory capacity and personnel," said Dr. Thomas Talbot. He is chief hospital epidemiologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., and a member of SHEA's Board of Directors.

"Since some tests can detect residual virus for a long period, patients who test positive may not be contagious," Talbot noted.

The SHEA board said evidence is lacking that asymptomatic testing reduces health care-associated COVID-19 infections. These testing requirements may hit hard on disadvantaged groups with limited access to care and testing resources, the board members noted in a society news release.

The authors of the statement cited a variety of studies, including one from a specialty hospital that pegged the cost of identifying one asymptomatic COVID-19 patient at more than $12,500. Other research found that asymptomatic COVID-19 testing added nearly 2 hours to an emergency department stay, according to SHEA.

The group said practices should be driven by risk assessments that include targeted scenarios, patient populations or locations that may require added interventions.

To prevent infections, the recommendation suggests universal use of N95 respirators during certain procedures; screening providers for signs of COVID-19; physical layouts that reduce shared patient spaces; and enhanced cleaning and ventilation.

The report was published Dec. 21 in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A nationwide group of infection control experts recommends U.S. health care facilities stop testing patients for COVID-19 before hospital admission or scheduled surgeries if they have no virus symptoms. The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) statement says...
covid, testing, asymptomatic, hospital, admission, emergency, surgery, delay, costly, shea, society for healthcare epidemiology of america
287
2022-41-22
Thursday, 22 December 2022 01:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved