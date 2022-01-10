×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | COVID | pfizer | omicron | vaccine

Pfizer CEO: Developing Omicron Variant Targeted Vaccine

a vial labeled COVID-19 vaccine, omicron variant
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 10 January 2022 04:46 PM

Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that moving toward a redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that is specifically targeted to combat the omicron variant of the coronavirus is the "most likely scenario."

Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Bourla said Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE are working on both an omicron-targeted vaccine variant as well as a shot that would include both the previous vaccine as well as vaccine targeted at the omicron variant.

Bourla said the company could be ready to file for approval for a redesigned vaccine and start producing it as soon as March. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that moving toward a redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that is specifically targeted to combat the omicron variant of the coronavirus is the "most likely scenario. "Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Bourla...
COVID, pfizer, omicron, vaccine
99
2022-46-10
Monday, 10 January 2022 04:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved