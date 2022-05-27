10 Important Facts About the COVID-19 Drug Paxlovid

Paxlovid is an antiviral pill that was granted emergency use authorization (EUA) last December by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of COVID-19. If you test positive for the virus (from a home test or one given by your doctor), your doctor can prescribe Paxlovid to be taken at home. The Pfizer drug has been found to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 89% and is effective against the omicron variant.

Dr. Scott Roberts, an infectious disease specialist at Yale Medicine tells Eat This, Not That!, “It’s really our first efficacious antiviral pill for this virus, and it can really prevent hospitalization and death in people who are at high risk.”

Here are 10 important facts to know about Paxlovid: