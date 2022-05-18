×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | pandemic | global | economic toll | preparation

Panel: World in No Better Place to Fight Pandemics Than Before COVID

globe on a stand with a surgical mask
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 07:37 AM

The world is no better prepared for a new pandemic threat than it was when coronavirus emerged in 2019, and may actually be in a worse place given the economic toll, according to a review panel set up to evaluate the global response.

A lack of progress on reforms such as World Health Organization funding and international health regulations means the world is as vulnerable as ever, the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response said in its report. The report authors, led by former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark and former president of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, acknowledged some progress, but said the process was going far too slowly. "We have right now the very same tools and the same system that existed in December 2019 to respond to a pandemic threat. And those tools just weren't good enough," Clark told reporters. "If there were a new pandemic threat this year, next year, or the year after at least, we will be largely in the same place ... maybe worse, given the tight fiscal space of many, if not most, countries right now."

Wednesday's report from the body set up by the World Health Organization comes ahead of next week's World Health Assembly in Geneva, the WHO's annual decision-making forum, which is expected to address some of the issues raised. While the body welcomed some steps forward, including moves to establish a separate global health security fund within the World Bank, it warned that global interest was waning and the years it will take to set up other instruments – including a potential pandemic treaty, an international agreement to improve preparedness - were too long.

The panel called for a high-level meeting at the U.N. General Assembly and independent health threats council led by heads-of-state to galvanize some action. "Only the highest-level political leadership has the legitimacy to bring multiple sectors together in this way," Sirleaf said in a statement. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The world is no better prepared for a new pandemic threat than it was when coronavirus emerged in 2019, and may actually be in a worse place given the economic toll, according to a review panel set up to evaluate the global response. A lack of progress on reforms such as...
covid, pandemic, global, economic toll, preparation
322
2022-37-18
Wednesday, 18 May 2022 07:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved