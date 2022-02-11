×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | covid | omicron | remdesivir | antiviral

COVID Drug Remdesivir Shows Antiviral Activity Against Omicron, Other Variants

pill labeled "remdesivir"
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 11 February 2022 10:41 AM

Gilead Sciences Inc's drug, remdesivir, showed antiviral activity against omicron, delta and other variants of the coronavirus in laboratory studies, the company said on Friday.

The study results showed similar activity of remdesivir against the variants and an early ancestral strain of the virus detected in Seattle, Washington, Gilead said.

Remdesivir, marketed as Veklury, was approved by the FDA in October 2020 to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Last month, this was expanded to non-hospitalized patients who were at high risk of severe disease.

Gilead added that the viral enzyme of the coronavirus that remdesivir targets does not contain any additional unique mutations.

"Now with a new version of omicron (BA.2 subvariant) increasing in circulation around the world, these latest data also suggest that remdesivir will retain antiviral activity against this new subvariant," said Tomas Cihlar, senior vice president of virology research at Gilead. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Gilead Sciences Inc's drug, remdesivir, showed antiviral activity against omicron, delta and other variants of the coronavirus in laboratory studies, the company said on Friday. The study results showed similar activity of remdesivir against the variants and an early...
covid, omicron, remdesivir, antiviral
143
2022-41-11
Friday, 11 February 2022 10:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved