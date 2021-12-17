×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | COVID | omicron | delta | reinfection

Omicron Five Times More Likely to Reinfect Than Delta, Study Says

blood sample positive for omicron infection
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 17 December 2021 11:27 AM

The risk of reinfection with the omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than delta, a study by Imperial College London showed, as cases soar across Europe and threaten year-end festivities.

The results were based on UK Health Security Agency and National Health Service data on people who tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test in England between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11.

"We find no evidence (for both risk of hospitalization attendance and symptom status) of omicron having different severity from delta," the study said, although it noted that data on hospitalizations remains very limited.

"Controlling for vaccine status, age, sex, ethnicity, asymptomatic status, region and specimen date, omicron was associated with a 5.4-fold higher risk of reinfection compared with delta," the study, which was dated Dec. 16, added.

"This implies that the protection against reinfection by omicron afforded by past infection may be as low as 19%," Imperial College added in a statement, noting that the study had not yet been peer reviewed.

An earlier study by Britain's SIREN looking at reinfection risk in health workers, which was carried out before omicron emerged, found that a first coronavirus infection offered 85% protection from a second for the following six months.

The data analyzed by Imperial College was based on 333,000 cases, including 122,062 of delta and 1,846 which were confirmed as the omicron coronavirus variant through genome sequencing.

The new findings could accelerate the imposition of tighter restrictions across a number of European countries in a bid to stem the new variant's spread.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The risk of reinfection with the omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than delta, a study by Imperial College London showed, as cases soar across Europe and threaten year-end festivities. The results were based...
COVID, omicron, delta, reinfection, severity
267
2021-27-17
Friday, 17 December 2021 11:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved