×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | covid | masks | indoor | schools | white house

Masks Should Still be Worn in Schools, Despite State Changes: White House

girl at desk in school with a mask on, two classmates behind her with masks too
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 03:32 PM

Students and teachers should continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, even as states lift mask mandates, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

The White House understands that "we need to be flexible," on masks, Psaki said, and is evaluating data to see if changes need to be made as several U.S. states lift rules requiring mask-wearing indoors.

However, the White House guidance is currently "you should wear a mask in indoor settings, including schools" in high transmission areas, Psaki said.

"We continue to advise local leaders, whether they're governors or others, to make decisions based on science and data about what's happening in their communities," Psaki said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance continues to be that masks should be worn indoors in high-transmission areas, which includes every state in the United States, she said.

More than 900,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, including over 2,000 per day over the past seven days, CDC data shows. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Students and teachers should continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, even as states lift mask mandates, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Wednesday. The White House understands that "we need to be flexible," on masks, Psaki said, and is...
covid, masks, indoor, schools, white house
164
2022-32-09
Wednesday, 09 February 2022 03:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved