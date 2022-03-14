When to Wear a Mask, How to Stay Protected From Illness: Expert Advice

Last month the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that healthy people in most areas of the country can safely stop wearing masks as cases of COVID-19 continue to plummet. But many people say they will continue taking precautionary measures, including mask wearing and social distancing, just to be on the safe side.

American Medical Association President Dr. Gerald E. Harmon said that he would continue to wear a mask in indoor public settings and urged “all Americans to consider doing the same” because millions are still susceptible to severe illness or are too young to be vaccinated.

Under the new guidance, the CDC says that people can stop wearing masks in counties where the incidence of COVID-19 is not a threat in hospitals, but to continue using face coverings where the risk of the disease is high, in about 37% of U.S. counties. Masks are still required on public transportation, in airports and bus stations.

But some individuals, like 33-year-old Devin Golden of Palm Bay, Fla., say they are not ready to let their guard down, according to NPR.

“I know a lot of people have stopped wearing masks,” he says. “I still wear my mask almost every time in public and especially indoors.” Even though Golden doesn’t have any health problems that increase his risk and he and his wife are fully vaccinated and boosted, he knows that the virus is still infecting more than 35,000 people and killing more than 1,200 every day.

Dr. Shirin Peters, founder of Bethany Medical Clinic in New York, tells Newsmax that some individuals should continue wearing their masks no matter where they live.

“Those who suffer from chronic medical conditions, are pregnant, unvaccinated or immune compromised should continue to wear masks in public places to protect themselves from people who could be asymptomatic,” she says. Peters says that it is not only the coronavirus that can cause illness.

The CDC reported that the number of cases of influenza in the U.S. plummeted by 98% during the pandemic. The reasons for the dramatic decline include fewer people traveling, more people wearing masks, and social distancing, along with more Americans getting the flu shot.

But infectious disease experts caution that the flu is expected to make a deadly comeback. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and children returning school we can expect a particularly harsh cold and flu season. “Even though it’s smoldering out there, it could take off at any time,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

“Flu cases are expected to rise to the level they were before the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Peters. “With symptoms like cough, sore throat, and fever commonly spread from one person to another in close contact, germs can reach immune systems quicker without a mask.”

Peters says that one of the best ways to protect yourself against illness is to take supplements.

“During the cold months it’s hard to get enough vitamin D into the body to keep the immune system functioning optimally,” she says. “Therefore, taking a vitamin D supplement if you are not getting enough in your diet is helpful. There are lots of options for supplements, and if you are not a fan of swallowing pills, try a gummy like Vitafusion D3 gummies, which are easy to take and taste good.”

Reach for zinc is you start to feel under the weather, says Peters.

“I recommend a cold-shortening product that contains zinc. I suggest Zicam RapidMelts as they are a quick and easy way to relieve symptoms fast and get you back to feeling healthy,” she says.

Besides supplements, the expert advises getting adequate sleep as studies have shown that people who are sleep-deprived are more likely to get sick after being exposed to a virus.

“I will continue to wear a mask when I see fit to protect myself and those around me who are susceptible to illness,” says Peters. “Other precautionary measures include eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet and trying to avoid stress as much as possible.”