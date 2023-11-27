×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | long | brain | scans | changes | structural

Scans Show Brain Changes in People With Long COVID

doctor looking at film of brain scans
(Adobe Stock)

Monday, 27 November 2023 08:41 AM EST

People with long COVID exhibit brain changes that are different from the brains of fully recovered COVID-19 patients, a new brain scan study reports.

COVID-19 induced a specific pattern of microscopic structural changes in various brain regions of people with long COVID, researchers will report at the upcoming annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study comparing patients with long COVID to both a group without history of COVID-19 and a group that went through a COVID-19 infection but is subjectively unimpaired,” lead researcher Dr. Alexander Rau, a neuroradiology resident at University Hospital Freiburg in Freiburg, Germany, said in an RSNA news release.

Between 10% and 25% of patients with a COVID infection wind up developing long COVID, researchers estimate.

Long COVID involves a collection of different symptoms that can last for weeks, months or even years after a person gets over their initial illness, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Symptoms can include “brain fog,” fatigue, joint or muscle pain, shortness of breath, GI disturbances, heart palpitations, and changes in sense of smell or taste.

For this study, researchers scanned participants’ brains using a novel MRI technique that analyzes the movement of water molecules in tissues. This method can provide detailed information on the brain’s microstructure, and can detect even very small changes in the brain.

The people scanned include 89 patients with long COVID, 38 patients who’d recovered fully from a COVID infection, and 46 healthy folks with no COVID history.

Researchers didn’t find any loss of brain volume or lesions that might explain long COVID symptoms.

But they did find tiny changes in various brain regions that differed between people with long COVID and those who’d recovered fully, results show.

They specifically found an association between these microstructural changes and brain networks specific to the symptoms of brain fog, fatigue and sense of smell.

“Expression of post-COVID symptoms was associated with specific affected cerebral networks, suggesting a pathophysiological basis of this syndrome,” Rau said.

Researchers hope to re-examine the patients in the future to see if their clinical symptoms change, and if those changes can be related to brain structure.

The RSNA meeting is Sunday through Thursday in Chicago. 

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
People with long COVID exhibit brain changes that are different from the brains of fully recovered COVID-19 patients, a new brain scan study reports. COVID-19 induced a specific pattern of microscopic structural changes in various brain regions of people with long COVID,...
covid, long, brain, scans, changes, structural
390
2023-41-27
Monday, 27 November 2023 08:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved