×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | hospitalized | patients | cancer | medication | sabizabulin | lungs

Cancer Drug Halves Death Risk in Hospitalized COVID Patients

a female patient in hospital bed with COVID, looking at x-ray of lungs being held up by doctor in protective gear
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 07 July 2022 11:39 AM EDT

An experimental drug used to fight cancer may reduce the risk of death for COVID-19 patients by roughly 55%, a new study suggests.

The drug, sabizabulin, has been found effective in aiding severely ill COVID-19 patients, more so than previously authorized drugs, researchers report July 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Veru, the Miami-based drug developer, has applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization. The approval would provide another avenue of treatment for hospitalized patients.

"This looks super impressive," Dr. Ilan Schwartz, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta, Canada, told The New York Times. "We have a small number of treatments for patients with severe disease that improve mortality, but another treatment that can further reduce deaths would be very welcome."

However, the sample size of the study was relatively small, with just 134 patients given the drug.

"Overall, I think this is very exciting, although I would welcome larger and independent confirmatory studies," said Schwartz, who was not involved in the study.

Taken as a pill, the drug blocks cells from building molecular cables meant to transport materials from one area of the cell to another. Sabizabulin was initially developed by researchers at the University of Tennessee to fight cancer by cutting out this sort of highway access between tumor cells, preventing rapid growth.

But the drug appears to work in COVID-19 patients by reducing life-threatening lung inflammation.

The trial included patients who were hospitalized and being treated for COVID-19 via oxygen or mechanical ventilation. They had other risk factors such as obesity or high blood pressure that contributed to their high risk of dying from the disease. Because of this, they were allowed to be treated with other medications, such as steroids like dexamethasone, which is said to reduce death risk from COVID-19 by one-third.

But out of the 134 volunteers who took the drug and the 70 who received a placebo, the death rates of the two groups were drastically different after 60 days. More than 45% of the placebo group died compared to about 20% of those taking sabizabulin — a 55% reduction in the overall risk of death.

Dr. David Boulware, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota who spoke with the Times, noted that the placebo death rate was alarmingly high. In contrast, he pointed to a trial of an arthritis drug given to COVID-19 patients where less than 8% of the placebo group died.

A few antiviral drugs have been shown to keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital, but they generally don't work well with moderate to severe COVID-19, experts say. Paxlovid is one such drug usually given in the early course of the disease.

Veru said it halted the trial ahead of schedule because an independent advisory committee found the drug so effective that it would be unethical to continue giving some patients a placebo.

However, "trials which are stopped early routinely overestimate the effect," Boulware told the Times. "I would be skeptical that the effect is 55%."

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
An experimental drug used to fight cancer may reduce the risk of death for COVID-19 patients by roughly 55%, a new study suggests. The drug, sabizabulin, has been found effective in aiding severely ill COVID-19 patients.
covid, hospitalized, patients, cancer, medication, sabizabulin, lungs
507
2022-39-07
Thursday, 07 July 2022 11:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved