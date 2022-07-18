×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Breaking News

Fauci to Retire

Tags: covid | health emergency | extended | telehealth | test-to-treat | vaccinations

COVID Public Health Emergency Extended Another 3 Months

COVID-19 in block letters with coronavirus particles floating around it
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 18 July 2022 10:02 AM EDT

As the latest omicron subvariant fuels climbing case counts in the United States, the Biden administration has extended the country's public health emergency status through mid-October.

Known as BA.5, the subvariant is considered the most contagious to date, and officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they expect hospitalizations to increase.

CDC data shows that nearly half of the country's population lives in a county with a "high COVID-19 Community Level," where the health care system is at risk of becoming overburdened and indoor masking is recommended.

"The Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration continues to provide us with tools and authorities needed to respond to the highly transmissible COVID-19 subvariants that are currently circulating around the country," a Biden administration official told CNN. "The PHE provides essential capabilities and flexibilities to hospitals to better care for patients, particularly if we were to see a significant increase in hospitalizations in the coming weeks."

The declaration also impacts the testing and treatments people can receive, which will end for some once the public health emergency is declared over.

Among those services are free COVID testing, treatments and vaccines. Vaccinations would generally continue to be free for those covered by Medicare and private insurance, according to CNN. Those enrolled in state Medicaid programs would have coverage decided on by their states.

During the health emergency, Medicare has offered more leniency with telehealth visits, not limiting them to those living in rural areas. Enrollees can now access more healthcare services without leaving home than they previously could.

Federal matching funds have also kept Medicaid residents from being involuntarily disenrolled during the health emergency. Up to 14 million people could lose their Medicaid coverage after the emergency is declared over, both Kaiser and the Urban Institute have projected.

"Without the PHE in place, we would be limited in our ability to provide broad and equitable access to lifesaving treatments through our Test-to-Treat initiative, for example, which relies on flexibility for telehealth and operations," the HHS official told CNN. "Not renewing the PHE would leave us with fewer tools to respond and mean more Americans would get severely ill and end up in the hospital."

In some states, low-income families are also receiving enhanced food stamp benefits during the public health emergency.

A separate emergency declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of testing, treatments and vaccines, CNN reported. Its end date will be determined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with 60 days notice.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
As the latest omicron subvariant fuels climbing case counts in the United States, the Biden administration has extended the country's public health emergency status through mid-October. Known as BA.5, the subvariant is considered the most contagious to date, and officials...
covid, health emergency, extended, telehealth, test-to-treat, vaccinations
416
2022-02-18
Monday, 18 July 2022 10:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved