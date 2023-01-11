×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | emergency | health | status | us | government | vaccines

US Extends COVID Public Health Emergency Status

notice of free at-home COVID tests from US government
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 01:22 PM EST

The U.S. health department on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 pandemic's status as a public health emergency, allowing millions of Americans to continue receiving free tests, vaccines and treatments.

The emergency was first declared in January 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, and has been renewed each quarter since then. It was due to end this week.

The increased availability of vaccines and medications has significantly diminished the COVID-19 pandemic's toll since early in President Joe Biden's term, when more than 3,000 Americans per day were dying.

But hundreds of people a day continue to die from the coronavirus in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Daily U.S. cases, while well below last January's record omicron surge levels, have climbed up to an average of over 67,000 as of Jan. 4, with some 390 COVID-related deaths a day, according to the latest CDC data.

Biden administration officials had said in November that the possibility of a winter surge in COVID cases and the need for more time to transition to a private market for the sale of tests, vaccines and treatments were two factors that contributed to the decision not to end the emergency status in January.

When it expires, private insurance and government health plans will take on COVID healthcare costs for most Americans. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. health department on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 pandemic's status as a public health emergency, allowing millions of Americans to continue receiving free tests, vaccines and treatments. The emergency was first declared in January 2020, when the coronavirus...
covid, emergency, health, status, us, government, vaccines, tests, treatments, free
222
2023-22-11
Wednesday, 11 January 2023 01:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved