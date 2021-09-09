×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | COVID | drug | treatment | Humanigen

FDA Declines Emergency Use Approval for Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug

a woman with COVID being treated in hospital
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 09 September 2021 07:48 AM

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined Humanigen Inc's request for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its lenzilumab drug to treat newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the company said on Thursday.

"In its letter, FDA stated that it was unable to conclude that the known and potential benefits of lenzilumab outweigh the known and potential risks of its use as a treatment for COVID-19," the company said in a statement.

Humanigen expects an ongoing study to provide additional safety and efficacy data to support its new EUA request.

The company filed its application with the FDA for emergency use of the drug in May, citing late-stage trial data.

Humanigen also started the process of UK authorization for the drug in June through a rolling review submission. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined Humanigen Inc's request for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its lenzilumab drug to treat newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the company said on Thursday. "In its letter, FDA stated that it was unable to conclude that the...
COVID, drug, treatment, Humanigen
135
2021-48-09
Thursday, 09 September 2021 07:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved