What Vaccinated People Need to Know to Keep Safe from Delta

The highly contagious Delta variant is threatening even fully vaccinated people. According to a new study by researchers at Imperial College London, people who received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are half as likely to be infected with the Delta variant than unvaccinated individuals. But this means vaccinated people are still potential targets.

The researchers warned that a new vaccine may be needed to specifically focus on the Delta variant to allay community concerns, says Forbes.

In the meantime, there are rules to mitigate the chance of infection as we learn more about the powerful mutant. New cases of COVID-19 among those who have received the vaccine means that we still need to keep up our guard.

According to The New York Times, breakthrough cases in the vaccinated are rare and those who do become sick are less likely to suffer severe illness. However, experts warn that while vaccinations do work and afford more freedom, there is still a risk of becoming infected. Here are answers to some common questions about keeping you and your family safe: