×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | deaths | bristol myers | j&j | drugs | rheumatoid arthritis

Study: Bristol Myers, J&J Arthritis Drugs Reduce COVID Death Rates

hand with blue glove holding a vial with blood test positive for COVID and some pills
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 03 June 2022 07:08 AM

A late-stage study of two rheumatoid arthritis drugs from Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson showed a significant drop in deaths among hospitalized COVID patients, a U.S. health agency said on Thursday.

However, both the drugs failed to meet the main goal of speeding up recovery compared with a placebo, the study of nearly 2,000 patients by National Institutes of Health (NIH) showed.

Those who received J&J's Remicade had 40.5% lower adjusted odds of dying than the placebo group, while those on Bristol Myers' Orencia had 37.4%.

"When given in addition to standard-of-care treatments, like remdesivir and dexamethasone, infliximab (Remicade) and abatacept (Orencia) each offered a substantial reduction in mortality," said the trial's protocol chair, William Powderly.

Both groups of patients also had substantially better odds of clinical improvement than those on placebo, the study showed.

Started in October 2020, the study was part of a public-private partnership for coordinated research on promising treatments and vaccines against COVID-19. 

The trial was testing the two drugs, along with AbbVie's experimental candidate cenicriviroc, to treat an overactive immune response called "cytokine storm" seen in certain patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19.

Enrollment for the cenicriviroc group was stopped in September last year due to lack of efficacy.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A late-stage study of two rheumatoid arthritis drugs from Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson showed a significant drop in deaths among hospitalized COVID patients, a U.S. health agency said on Thursday. However, both the drugs failed to meet the main goal of speeding...
covid, deaths, bristol myers, j&j, drugs, rheumatoid arthritis
204
2022-08-03
Friday, 03 June 2022 07:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved