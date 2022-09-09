Should You Get the New Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot?

Updated versions of the COVID-19 booster shot have been approved by both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The booster is now widely available just in time for what experts predict could be a new surge of the virus as people head indoors for the fall and winter.

According to Vox, the revised versions of the boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are bivalent, which means they have been reformulated to protect against the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the currently most prevalent omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

• Who is eligible? The CDC says that everyone over the age of 12 should get a booster shot. People 18 years and older can get either the Pfizer or the Moderna shot. Those between the ages of 12 and 18 must get the Pfizer vaccine. The CDC says it is fine to mix and match mRNA vaccines, so if you had the original Pfizer vaccine, you can go ahead and get Moderna if that is more readily available near you. The CDC Advisory Committee did not yet recommend the omicron boosters for those ages 12 and younger because no scientific data has been submitted for this age group yet.

• How long should I wait to get the new booster? In general, experts recommend getting the updated booster as soon as possible, as long as it has been two months since your last shot. But if you have been fully vaccinated and recently infected with COVID-19, you can wait a while. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator says that people who were vaccinated and recently infected can wait a few months before getting an omicron booster, says CNBC. The CDC recommends waiting three months to get the new booster for people who have been vaccinated and recently caught COVID-19 as studies have shown that these individuals have substantial protection against the virus, although immunity wanes over time. Jha said that everyone else over the age of 12 should get a booster shot as soon as they can as long as it has been two months since their last vaccine. This is particularly important for the elderly, people with serious medical conditions, and those with weak immune systems. Dr. Leana Wen, a professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health adds, “It is looking like the coronavirus vaccines are more like the flu vaccine. Immunity wanes over time, and there are new strains that may benefit from more targeted vaccines.” Wen suggests that like the flu vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine may become an annual, updated shot.

• How effective are the new boosters? According to Vox, clinical trial data suggest that the bivalent boosters offer some improvement over the older monovalent shots, but the increase isn’t as big as researchers hoped. The new vaccines raise antibody levels less robustly than the original booster did -twofold compared to 25-fold — and it’s not clear how well they protect against serious disease or death. But experts believe that since they are targeted to the most prevalent variants, BA.4 and BA.5, that transmission will be lowered. Results from human trials won’t be ready for several weeks.

Currently, the U.S, government has purchased 170 million doses of the bivalent COVID-19 boosters. To find a location for the boosters near you go to vaccines.gov.