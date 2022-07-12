FDA Extends Shelf Life of Some Expired At-Home COVID Tests

If you stocked up on COVID-19 at-home tests during the pandemic, you may notice that some of these over-the-counter tests have expired. But before you toss out the tests, check to see if the Food and Drug Administration has extended their shelf life.

According to MedPage Today, the FDA has updated expiration dates based on new data. The popular Abbott BinaxNOW and the iHealth test, are among those that received a three- to- six-month extension, depending on the lot number. To check if the expiration date of your at-home tests have been extended following the FDA guidelines here.

“These are tests you don’t have to buy again, that you don’t have to spend money on, that you don’t have to order again from the government,” said Dr. Emily Volk, president of the American College of Pathologists.

The FDA typically authorizes at-home COVID-19 tests with a shelf life of about four to six months from the day the test was manufactured, says MedPage Today. But that date may be extended based on additional data.

“The FDA is continuing to do studies and make sure that the tools that are available are appropriate and safe,” says Volk. She explains that chemical reagents included in the tests can change their composition and may not work as expected if they are truly expired. That would include the liquid developing solution that mixes with your nasal swab as well as card itself that receives the mix.

Volk says she would not recommend using tests that have gone beyond their shelf life (and have not been extended by the FDA) because they may cause false-positive results if they’re not working properly.

“As a physician, I wouldn’t recommend to anybody to use an expired test, just like I wouldn’t want them using any kind of over-the-counter medication or prescription medication that’s expired,” she said. She added that current tests are proficient in detecting even the recent BA.4 and BA. 5 variants of omicron.

She is not worried about the tests that the FDA has extended beyond the expiration date, however.

“I don’t have any concerns, as long as the tests have been stored according to the instructions for storage, which generally means avoiding extremes of heat and cold and avoiding dampness,” Volk said.

But she urges individuals to use common sense with at-home tests.

“If you’ve been exposed to somebody with COVID, and you have symptoms, and your at-home test is coming up negative, you really should go get a laboratory PCR test,” she said.