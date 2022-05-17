×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | antiviral | treatment | paxlovid | pfizer

Pfizer COVID Antiviral Use Jumped 315 Percent

bottle of Paxlovid COVID antiviral pills, with some spilled out onto table
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 03:37 PM

Use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid has jumped 315% over the past four weeks, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.

Nearly 115,000 courses of the pills were dispensed during the first week of May, a senior health official said. A total of 668,954 courses out of the more than 2 million ordered by pharmacies were administered overall.

"In recent weeks we've gone from 20,000 sites with Paxlovid to approximately 35,000 and we'll keep working to increase availability," the official told reporters on a call.

Paxlovid is approved to keep high-risk individuals with COVID-19 from becoming seriously ill. It is meant to taken for five days beginning shortly after symptom onset.

Pharmacies ordered almost 1.8 million courses of Merck & Co's rival oral antiviral, molnupiravir, and 230,257 have been administered so far, the official added.

The department, alongside the U.S. postal services, has shipped around 360 million coronavirus tests to homes nationwide, the official said. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid has jumped 315% over the past four weeks, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday. Nearly 115,000 courses of the pills were dispensed during the first week of May, a senior health...
covid, antiviral, treatment, paxlovid, pfizer
162
2022-37-17
Tuesday, 17 May 2022 03:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved