White House: First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jill Biden walks with mobile phone
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 09:36 AM EDT

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing "mild symptoms," the White House announced Tuesday.

She had been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.

Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing "mild symptoms," the White House announced Tuesday.
