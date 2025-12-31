Secrets of the Happiest Couples

A leading relationship expert says the happiest couples share a set of simple weekly habits that help keep their relationships strong, connected, and intimate. According to psychologist Mark Travers, these couples prioritize small, meaningful routines that build emotional closeness.

Travers shared with CNBC what the happiest couples consistently do daily.

Allow time to decompress. Workdays can be hectic and stressful, so emotionally healthy couples give each other space when they first reconnect at home. Many build in 15 to 30 minutes of guilt-free alone time for each partner. One person may start dinner while the other unwinds, then they switch roles for cleanup.

Practice “silent syncing.” This habit involves spending quiet time together without the pressure to talk or be entertained. Couples might read side by side, take a walk in comfortable silence, or simply sit together and unwind. These moments foster closeness and emotional safety without requiring conversation.

Recap the day. The happiest couples briefly share the highlights of their day without turning the conversation into a deep emotional check-in. This keeps communication open while avoiding overwhelm, Travers says.

Create a nightly ritual. Couples who maintain a simple daily ritual, such as eating dinner together without phones or playing a short game, benefit from a reliable point of connection that anchors their relationship.

Cuddle before sleep. Travers says this is his favorite habit. Research shows couples who cuddle regularly report higher levels of relationship satisfaction and commitment, even more than those who focus solely on designated “quality time.” Cuddling releases oxytocin, often called the love hormone, which supports bonding, trust, and emotional connection. Physical closeness also helps lower cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone.

Clean up together. Happy couples tend to share household responsibilities, using evening cleanup time to connect while washing dishes or preparing lunches for the next day.

Talk about tomorrow. Healthy couples look ahead together, sharing plans for the next day along with what they are excited about or worried about. “You get a sense of what your partner might need tomorrow, whether it’s encouragement, space, or extra support,” Travers says. “And they get it from you.”