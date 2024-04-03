×
Tags: costco | sesame | ozempic | wegovy | weight loss | medications

Costco is Now Selling Ozempic

Outside the entrance of a Costco store
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 April 2024 11:17 AM EDT

The warehouse retailer Costco has teamed with its low-cost healthcare partner Sesame to offer access to prescription GLP-1 weight loss drugs. According to CNN, U.S. members will pay $179 for the new three-month weight loss assistance program launched Tuesday.

The collaboration has resulted in a renewable three-month program that includes a video consultation with a weight loss specialist or doctor, a GLP-1 or weight loss prescription, if appropriate, and ongoing support through unlimited messages and guidance with a healthcare provider.

Sesame says it will provide prescriptions for injectable semaglutides, including Ozempic and Wegovy, as well as oral weight-loss medications. The cost of the medication is not including in the $179 fee and Sesame says that, without insurance, these drugs could cost between $950 and $1,600 monthly.

Sesame co-founder and president Michael Botta told CNN that offering this service to some of Costco’s 130 million cardholders can help broaden its customer base. “Obesity is prevalent across every socioeconomic status in America,” Botta said. “There are a lot of people who have this interest and who have this need and we saw that in the data.”

Last fall, Costco began offering $29 visits with a primary care physician through its partnership with Sesame, says USA Today It also offered virtual mental health therapy for $79 a session and health checkups with a standard lab panel and virtual consultation with a provider for $72. The expansion to the weight loss field came about after inquiries from patients.

