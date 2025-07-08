Check Your Home for These Recalled Costco Items

If you shop at Costco, you may want to check your home for items that have recently been recalled.

In the past few months, the retailer has flagged nearly a dozen products due to safety or health risks.

Some were sold directly in Costco stores, while others were purchased through Costco Next, a program that lets shoppers buy items straight from brands at special prices, USA Today reported.

Some items are linked to burns, mold, fire risk or bacterial contamination, while others pose injury risks like fingertip amputation or tire failure.

Here’s a look at the recalls and what you should do next:

Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) – Model A1257 (Costco Next): May have a problem with its lithium-ion battery. Anker says to stop using it immediately.

Anker Powercore 10000 – Model A1263 (Costco Next): This power bank may also overheat and could pose a fire risk. Consumers are urged to stop using the product right away.

Danby 8K U-Shaped Window Air Conditioner:

May not drain water fast enough which can lead to mold. Users should stop using it immediately, the recall notice says.

Midea U-Shaped Window Air Conditioners (item #'s 1572673, 1657921, 1677429, 1768985, 2677450 and 2677429): These ACs may also lead to water pooling and mold, which can trigger respiratory problems or infections.

Michelin Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric Tires (size 185/60R15C):

These tires may not meet federal safety standards and could lose pieces of tread.

Bridgestone Blizzak 6 Tires (size 235/40R19): These tires lack a required department of transportation (DOT) safety seal. DOT says tires without the seal may be misused, increasing crash risk.

BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells: The weights may come loose from the handle while lifting. Stop using them immediately, as they could cause injuries.

Topo Chico Mineral Water (18-pack Glass, limited lots in Texas and Louisiana): May contain pseudomonas bacteria, which could cause minor health effects in people with weak immune systems.

Fresh and Ready Foods Sandwiches and Salads (sold in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington state): These items may be contaminated with listeria, a bacterium that can lead to serious infections and even miscarriages or stillbirths. Only products with a May 11 use-by date are affected.

Igloo 90 Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler: The handle may pinch fingers, causing crushing or even fingertip amputation.

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer:

The lid may open while still under pressure, which has caused burn injuries. Do not use the pressure-cooking function until a replacement lid is installed.

To view all recent recalls, go to the Product Recalls section on Costco’s website. Older recalls are also listed in their archive.

You can also search for recalls on government websites like:

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)

U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

These sites include searchable databases and list recalls in reverse date order, USA Today said.

Most Costco items can be returned at any time, but there are some exceptions:

Electronics must be returned within 90 days.

Cigarettes and alcohol may not be returned if state law doesn’t allow it.

Event tickets and gift cards are usually non-returnable.

Custom orders can’t be refunded unless there’s a defect.

Recalls are handled separately from regular returns. Follow the instructions in each product’s recall notice to get a refund, replacement or repair.

View Costco's Product Recalls section here.