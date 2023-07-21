How to Choose the Freshest Corn on the Cob

Now’s the time to enjoy the bounty of sweet summer corn. But selecting the freshest and best, which also means the healthiest cobs of corn, can be tricky.

According to EatingWell, corn is best enjoyed the very day you buy it. “At the store or your farmer’s market, ask how fresh the corn is,” advises Rachael Narins, a Los Angeles-based cookbook author and chef-instructor. “The closer you get it to harvest, the better.”

Look for ears that are firm to the touch, with moist looking bright green husks. The silk tassels sticking out from the top of the corn should also look fresh and inviting and not brown at the top.

The kernels should feel plump when gently squeezed, says Narins. “The fresher your corn, the sweeter it will be.” Unshucked corn can be stored loosely in the refrigerator for a couple of days, while shucked ears should be kept in an airtight container or storage bags in your fridge.

Narins says that corn also freezes well on the cob, or you can take the kernels off and place them in large plastic bag laid flat in the freezer. The corn will keep for four months, she says. You know when corn has gone bad when it becomes slimy, smelly, or moldy, says EatingWell. Finding a worm or a few missing kernels does not mean the corn is not edible. Just pick out the worm and toss it.

Corn is a healthy grain and source of fiber, says Healthline. It also has vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and could promote eye and digestive health. This popular cereal grain is also found in a host of refined products such as tortillas, corn meal, corn flour and corn oil.

Corn is high in carbs, and some varieties, like sweet corn, have a higher sugar content. But experts say that corn is not a high glycemic food, ranking low or medium on the glycemic index.

Sweet corn has several important vitamins such as pantothenic acid, folate, vitamin B6, niacin and potassium. Corn also provides higher amounts of antioxidants than many other cereal grains and is especially high in eye-healthy carotenoids. To preserve the health benefits, use butter and salt sparingly to flavor the corn.

Popcorn is a great snack that boasts several vitamins and minerals such as manganese, phosphorous, magnesium, zinc, and copper. To maximize the health benefits, make homemade popcorn without oils or additives.

The downside of corn is that it contains phytic acid that can impair the absorption of dietary minerals, such as iron and zinc, eaten at the same meal, says Healthline. This is usually not a concern for people who eat a well-balanced diet but can be troublesome in developing countries where cereal grains and legumes are staple foods

To cook your corn, many experts say that the hands-down best method is grilling them over high heat with their husks on, rotating often, for about 15 minutes and serving immediately. Here are some more ideas on how to prepare your harvest-fresh corn.