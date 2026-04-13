Cooking at Home Once a Week Slashes Dementia Risk

A new study suggests that cooking at home — even just once a week — may significantly lower the risk of dementia.

Researchers in Japan found that adults who cooked regularly had up to a 67% lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who rarely prepared meals at home. The benefits may stem from healthier eating habits, mental engagement, and increased daily activity tied to cooking.

The study, part of the Japan Gerontological Evaluation Study, analyzed data from nearly 11,000 adults age 65 and older, examining how often they cooked and their level of cooking skill.

According to Medical News Today, cooking at home promotes healthier diets, including more fruits and vegetables and fewer processed foods. It also requires planning, coordination, and cognitive effort.

“These findings suggest that even a modest frequency of cooking from scratch may be associated with a meaningful reduction in dementia risk. Importantly, the study provides insights beyond the well-known nutritional benefits of home cooking. This highlights home cooking as a potentially simple and sustainable lifestyle behavior that could contribute to maintaining cognitive health,” said lead author Yukako Tani, associate professor in the department of public health at the Institute of Science Tokyo.

The protective effect was especially strong among those with limited cooking experience, with dementia risk reduced by as much as 67% in novice cooks. Overall, cooking meals from scratch was linked to a 23% lower risk in men and a 27% lower risk in women.

Tani suggests that cooking may provide valuable cognitive stimulation, particularly for beginners who are learning new skills.

Still, experts caution that more research is needed.

“Dementia is a growing public health challenge, and we still do not have enough proven strategies to fully prevent it,” said Dr. Dung Trinh, chief medical officer of the Healthy Brain Clinic in Irvine, California. “Studies like this matter because they explore whether modifiable, real-world behaviors might help preserve brain health.”

For older adults, experts recommend building on basic cooking skills and starting with simple meals like stir-fries, sheet-pan dishes, or vegetable omelets. Using frozen or pre-chopped ingredients can also make home cooking easier and more accessible.