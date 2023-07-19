Best Foods for Relieving Constipation

Chronic constipation may not only be uncomfortable and indicate poor gut health, but new research says it may also be linked to increased risk of dementia and cognitive decline. About 16% of U.S. adults experience constipation, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disorders. And for adults over the age of 60, that number doubles, says AARP.

Constipation can often be managed by drinking plenty of water and exercising to keep things moving. Consuming these foods can also help:

• Prunes. Yes, prunes are still the number one food to beat constipation. Prunes, which are dehydrated plums, are rich in fiber and contain the sugar alcohol sorbitol which has a laxative effect. Studies have shown that prunes are more effective than psyllium, the active ingredient in Metamucil, for the treatment of mild to moderate constipation. While prunes are safe and effective, eating too many may cause gas and bloating.

• Spinach and other greens. According to Healthline, greens such as spinach, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli are not only rich in fiber but also great sources of folate and vitamins C and K. These greens add bulk and weight to stools, which makes them easier to pass through the gut.

• Kiwi. A recent study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found that eating two kiwi fruits daily improved constipation and abdominal discomfort. Researchers noted that kiwi is often better tolerated than prunes or psyllium.

• Oatmeal. The soluble fiber in oatmeal helps absorb water and improve bowel movements. “Not only does the fiber in oatmeal help regulate your bowel movements, but it’s actually softening them, making them easier to pass,” notes Ashley Baumohl, a registered dietitian at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Chia seeds are also high in soluble fiber and help treat constipation.

• Papaya. Papayas, a native of Mexico, contain an enzyme called papain that aids digestion. According to Medical News Today the fruit is also high in fiber and water content, both of which help to prevent constipation and promote regularity and a healthy digestive tract.

• Aloe vera juice. The thick liquid made from the aloe vera plant has many health benefits from clearer skin to heartburn relief. It can also help treat constipation, says AARP, by stimulating movement in the colon.

Put a variety of these foods to work by blending four ounces each of aloe vera juice and chopped papaya, along with one peeled kiwi and some ice. “It tastes really good, and it offers a mild laxative effect,” says Dr. William Chey, of the University of Michigan.

To prevent constipation, avoid unleavened bread like matzo, highly processed foods such as pizza, hot dogs, and microwave dinners. Meat can also cause constipation. Bananas are okay to eat , says Chey, but they do also help with diarrhea.

“Bananas have a substance called pectin, which has water-holding capacity,” he says. “So, if you have excess water in your stool, it binds up the water and makes your stool more fully formed.” But the key is to eat only a fully ripe banana, says Everyday Health “Unripe or green bananas have high levels of resistant starch, which can be very binding and cause constipation,” notes Dr. Christine Lee, a gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic.