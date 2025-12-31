3 Foods Proven to Ease Constipation

Holiday time is hectic and you may not be eating all the right foods to keep your digestive system humming. At least 2.5 million people in the U.S. see their doctor for constipation often caused by not eating enough fiber, inadequate hydration, medication side effects, and changes in routine.

Recent research conducted by King's College London found that certain foods, particularly those rich in fiber such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, can significantly improve bowel regularity and overall digestive health. The findings underscore the value of incorporating these foods into daily meals to help alleviate and prevent constipation, aligning with expert recommendations for a balanced, fiber-rich diet.

The study specifically found that eating kiwis, prunes and rye bread along with drinking mineral-rich water alleviated the symptoms of uncomfortable constipation, defined as having fewer than three bowel movement weekly.

The best foods for constipation:

• Prunes. Prunes are one of the best-known foods for constipation because they are high in fiber and contain sorbitol, a natural sugar alcohol that draws water into the intestines, creating a mild laxative effect to stimulate bowel movements. They also contain beneficial polyphenols that support gut health, working together to relieve constipation and promote regularity more effectively than some over-the-counter options like psyllium. A half-cup of prunes contains six grams of fiber, or more than 20% of your daily requirement. Consuming eight to 10 prunes daily should improve symptoms of constipation.

• Kiwifruit. Kiwis are especially effective for alleviating constipation due to their unique combination of fiber and natural enzymes. Each kiwi contains both soluble and insoluble fiber, which adds bulk to stool and helps it pass more easily through the digestive tract. In addition, kiwis contain actinidin, an enzyme that aids in breaking down proteins and may enhance overall bowel motility, further supporting regular bowel movements. Including two kiwis daily in your diet for four weeks can be a gentle and natural way to promote digestive health and relieve constipation.

• Rye bread. The King’s College study found that rye bread is much higher in fiber than white or wheat bread and supports colonic metabolism effectively without the use of laxatives. It also doesn’t cause harsh gastrointestinal side effects like many commercial products.

Registered dietitian Aderet Dana Hoch adds that dehydration can also cause constipation and recommends drinking at least eight to 10 cups of water each day. She adds that eating these natural foods instead of taking supplements like psyllium and laxatives help the body maintain regularity holistically.

“Whole foods provide a wide array of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and prebiotics that fiber supplements lack, which work together to support overall gut health and the beneficial bacteria in the microbiome in ways that isolated fibers cannot replicate,” she says.