Why Connecting With Others Is Good for Your Health

A third of U.S. adults are lonely, and a quarter lack social and emotional support — and research underscores that's just not healthy.

"Humans are a social species. We are highly dependent on others from birth," said Elizabeth Necka, an expert on social and behavioral science at the National Institutes of Health. "So feeling socially isolated can make you feel as though you're in a very stressful situation."

And, she told NIH News in Health, stress is linked to serious health issues.

People who feel lonely or are isolated socially are not only more apt than others to develop heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, depression or anxiety, their risk for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, and even early death is also higher.

But there's good news: Growing evidence suggests that social connections are good for your health — both mentally and physically.

Researchers are working to parse out the links between health and social bonds — as well as ways to counteract the effects of social isolation and loneliness.

The two aren't quite the same. Social isolation means you have few connections with others; loneliness is how you feel when you're alone.

"Some people can be objectively socially isolated but not feel lonely," Necka said. "They may enjoy the solitude. Others can be surrounded by people and yet feel very lonely because those relationships aren't satisfying to them."

Both isolation and loneliness can be harmful for your health — and certain factors increase the risk.

Among them: living alone; vision, hearing or mental health problems; having trouble getting around.

People who live in the country or in an unsafe or hard-to-reach neighborhood are also at risk, as are recent retirees and those who have lost a loved one. Age matters, too.

"Over the course of the adult lifespan, we found that loneliness is higher in young adulthood and older adulthood. It dips during midlife," said Northwestern University psychologist Eileen Graham.

Researchers have found that an urge to nurture younger folks can be a buffer against isolation and loneliness in older age.

"There's an interesting thing that happens in late life," Necka told News in Health. "People tend to focus more on relationships that are high quality and on the positive and meaningful impacts of those relationships. There's less focus on relationships that are a bit more casual. Research suggests that tendency in late life actually can be protective for older adults."

Still, if you're feeling lonely or disconnected socially, forming new connections can feel daunting.

"But even brief interactions can make a difference," Necka said. "It can be a first step."

Here are a couple of easy ways to take that step: Shop for groceries at the same time every week and see the same clerk; smile and strike up a conversation.

If there's an older adult nearby who lives alone or is a single parent, check in. Ask what they might need. Offer to bring them dinner, play cards or help in other ways.

"We can reach out and help each other connect," Graham said."

Here are some other tips for forging social connections:

Volunteer: Help out at a library, school, hospital, museum or animal shelter.

Join a group: Find one centered on a pastime you enjoy, such as hiking, knitting, painting or woodworking.

Keep in touch: Connect with family, friends and neighbors in person, online or by phone.

Share your skills: Teach others about something you enjoy, such as cooking, crocheting or playing chess.

Be a helper: Run errands for folks who have limited mobility or access to transportation.

Be a joiner: Take part in community or senior center events. Join a faith-based organization. Take a class in yoga, tai chi or other physical activity.

