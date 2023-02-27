How Not to Get Addicted to Your Nasal Spray

Using decongestant nasal sprays during a cold or allergies can help relieve symptoms and help you breath better. But when used for more than three days, these sprays, such as Afrin, can have a devastating “rebound” effect that makes your nasal tissues crave more of the medication in order to funciton. Decongestant nasal sprays are particularly addicting as they constrict blood vessels and tissues that cause swelling and congestion and, over time, the tissues become dependent on the medication.

“If you use a medication like this chronically, as soon as you remove it, the tissue is now dependent on the chemical,” warns Dr. Omid Mehdizadeh, an otolaryngologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. “That’s what creates rebound congestion that could be even worse than the initial swelling.”

The most common nasal sprays are steroid-based sprays for allergies or long-lasting and fast-acting decongestants like oxymetazoline, or Afrin, says Mehdizadeh, which can cause the rebound effect. Other fast-acting nasal sprays that could be problematic contain neosynephrine. Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists, warns: “It is safe to assume that any spray labeled as a nasal decongestant spray is potentially addictive. Make sure to read the label since these sprays should not be used for more than three days.”

Steroid-containing nasal sprays, such as Flonase and Nasacort, help reduce the inflammation and mucus in the nose, says Huffpost Wellness, and while they don’t work as quickly as the decongestant sprays, they are safer in the long run.

While Afrin addiction isn’t a true addiction because it doesn’t create a physiological dependence on the spray, you do end up needing more as nasal passages become blocked.

“Rebound congestion is increasing nasal congestion as the decongestant nasal spray wears off, causing the patient to use more spray to combat the continued congestion,” says Dr. Susan Besser, a family medicine practitioner at Mercy Personal Physicians in Baltimore, according to Singlecare.com.

Decongestant nasal sprays are the main culprits of the rebound effect and should not be used for longer than three days. If you go well past three days into daily usage for weeks or months, you may damage the lining of the nasal cavity, says Mehdizadeh.

The best way to stop a nasal spray addiction is to stop taking the medication, says Besser. “Expect to be miserable for a few days while the body recovers,” she says.

Effective safer options:

• Use a neti pot or other form of sterile saline irrigation to clear nasal passages, provide relief and reduce the need for medication.

• Try oral decongestants like Sudafed or Mucinex.

• Inhaling steam can help relieve discomfort. Personal steam inhalers are available at most drug stores and pharmacies.

• Use a nasal steroid such as Flonase to help reduce congestion and loosen mucus.

•Try a saline nasal spray to help thin and loosen mucus.

For congestion that is ongoing, seek help from a specialist to rule out allergies as the cause, rather than a cold, says Mehdizadeh.