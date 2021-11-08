Stock Your Medicine Cabinet Now for Cold and Flu Season

Experts warn that this year’s cold and flu season could be severe. Already more people are coughing and sneezing as respiratory diseases make a comeback after being kept in check with COVID-19 mitigation procedures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the number of cases of influenza in the U.S. plummeted by 98% last season. The reasons for the dramatic decline include fewer people traveling, more people wearing masks and social distancing, along with more Americans getting the flu shot.

But be forewarned. Infectious disease experts caution that the flu is expected to make a deadly comeback this year. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and children in school we can expect a particularly harsh flu season. “Even though it’s smoldering out there, it could take off at any time,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

It is important to stock your medicine cabinet now before you become ill or store shelves are stripped bare of medical essentials. Essential supplies include:

• Thermometer. Dr. Gary LeRoy, the president of the American Academy of Family Physicians told CNN that since a fever higher than 101degrees Fahrenheit is a hallmark symptom of illness, having a good, working thermometer on hand can objectively relay important information to your healthcare provider.

• Pulse oximeter. According to AARP, another helpful tool to have in your medicine chest is a pulse oximeter that measures the oxygen levels of your blood. Since COVID-19 is still circulating, this handy device can help detect upper respiratory distress if you are having trouble breathing. You can purchase simple models that attach to a finger, but some are designed to be used on the ears, nose, or forehead.

• Pain relievers. Acetaminophen (Tylenol) helps reduce fever and muscle aches. This is the painkiller generally recommended for older adults, since non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen (Advil) and naproxen (Aleve) can increase bleeding risks in the gastrointestinal tract, LeRoy told CNN. It’s important to note that even acetaminophen isn’t entirely risk-free, especially for those with liver problems, says Paul O’Rourke, M.D., an assistant professor in the department of medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He also suggests making sure that the drug is not included in other medications you may take for colds and flu, such as NyQuil or DayQuil.

• Cough drops. Keep a supply of cough drops on hand to soothe sore throats. But watch the sugar content if you are diabetic warns AARP. There are many sugar-free options available. Sherry Torkos, an award-winning pharmacist, and author of The Canadian Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine, tells Newsmax that buckwheat honey can help calm a cough and soothe a sore throat, and it also contains antioxidants and nutrients that help speed healing. Buckwheat honey can be given to children ages one year and older. You can also make a soothing tea with warm water, lemon, and honey.

• Nasal sprays. Saline nasal sprays are safe, effective ways to relieve congestion from colds. If you want to try a stronger over-the-counter formula, ask your pharmacist for one that won’t interfere with your blood pressure medication or increase your risk of high blood pressure. Or try a vaporizer with eucalyptus oil to help improve breathing. Using a Neti pot can also help hydrate the sinus passages and clear mucus. To help speed healing — and shorten duration of a viral infection — try zinc lozenges or Sambucol black elderberry extract.

• A COVID-19 test. It may be difficult to diagnose your cold or flu symptoms since many of them overlap with COVID-19. That’s why this season it is important to make sure you have rapid, at-home test kits that are available without a prescription at many pharmacies and retailers. They cost about $25 for a package of two, says AARP.

• Prescription medications. According to Good Housekeeping, those taking prescriptions medicines should keep a 30-60 day supply on hand. The American Red Cross recommends having a stock of over-the-counter medicines such as cough and cold medicines, stomach remedies and allergy treatments if needed.