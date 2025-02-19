What to Do If a Cold Lasts Longer Than Two Weeks

A cold, also known as the common cold, is a viral infection of your nose and throat. It's usually harmless, although it might not feel that way. Many types of viruses can cause a common cold, with rhinoviruses being the most common culprits.

Typically, the symptoms of a cold include a runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, congestion, slight body aches, sneezing, and low-grade fever. These symptoms usually last for about a week to 10 days. However, if your cold symptoms persist for more than two weeks, it could be a sign of a more serious condition like a sinus infection or another respiratory illness, and it’s advisable to consult a healthcare professional.

According to HuffPost Life, first test to make sure your cold symptoms are not a sign of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), or influenza. These infections spread in similar ways and have common overlapping symptoms. You can use at-home tests to detect these illnesses or go to your healthcare provider for the tests.

If your cold symptoms seem to be getting worse, this may mean something else is going on. Shortness of breath, wheezing or chest pain aren’t usually associated with a cold and may signal pneumonia, asthma or even a heart attack.

Experts say that while colds are caused by viruses, a lingering illness signals that you may have developed a bacterial infection like sinusitis. Symptoms include a phlegmy cough, facial pain or swelling.

Dr. Marwan Azar, an infectious disease expert at Yale Medicine says that ongoing cold symptoms such as a recurring cough or an irritated throat that lasts more than two weeks could also be due to persistent inflammation caused by an infection.

Experts also warn that if you don’t give your body enough time to rest and recover from your cold, it may linger longer. Make sure you are adequately resting, hydrating and getting enough sleep. If you are treating your cold correctly and symptoms continue after three weeks, seek medical help.