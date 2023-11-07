Why You're Cold All the Time

Do you tend to feel colder than others, for no apparent reason? Cold intolerance can signal an underlying medical condition such as anemia, hypothyroidism, peripheral artery disease, and even low body fat. Your doctor can help you determine why you are constantly cold, but here are some possible reasons:

• Hypothyroidism. According to Medical News Today, cold intolerance is a common symptom of hypothyroidism, a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland isn’t producing enough thyroid hormones. Other signs include thinning hair, fatigue, depression, and a low heart rate. A simple blood test can diagnose the condition and hormone replacement therapy may be prescribed.

• Raynaud’s phenomenon. This condition causes blood vessels to narrow when a person feels cold or stressed, decreasing the blood flow to certain areas, such as fingers and toes. These areas will then feel cold, uncomfortable for numb. Treatment involves avoiding potential triggers, and perhaps medication or surgery.

• Anemia. Anemia develops when there are not enough red blood cells circulating and carrying oxygen throughout the body. Feeling cold is a common symptom of anemia due to the relative lack of oxygen, says Medical News Today. Other signs include weakness or fatigue, dizziness or lightheadedness, trouble breathing, increased heart rate and headache as well as pallor. There are several kinds of anemia, including iron-deficient anemia, the most common type, or vitamin-deficiency anemia resulting from low levels of vitamin B12 and folic acid. Treatment depends on the cause of the anemia

• Anorexia nervosa. People with this eating disorder typically have a distorted body image. They severely restrict food intake, which leads to weight loss. People with anorexia often have a low core temperature, low levels of body fat, and reduced basal metabolic rate, all of which can make a person feel cold. The treatment involves a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals, including therapists and nutritionists.

• Peripheral artery disease. Cold or numb toes as well as skin that is cool to the touch, are some of the classic symptoms of peripheral artery disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The condition occurs when plaque builds up in the arteries that carry blood to the body, making them narrower. This makes it difficult for blood to flow through the arteries, creating a feeling of coldness, numbness, tingling, or pain in the hands, feet, or both. Treatment includes lifestyle changes including smoking cessation and exercising, and sometimes surgical intervention is required.

Research has found that women may feel colder or have a higher preferred temperature than males, says Medical News Today. While it is normal for some people to feel colder than others, anyone with concerns about cold intolerance or who is experiencing new or worsening symptoms, should see a doctor.