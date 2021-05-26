The Downside of Returning to Normal: More Colds and Flu

As American life returns to normal, doctors are seeing an uptick in runny noses and illnesses caused by less severe viruses than COVID-19. Colds are making a comeback after a record low number of cases this past pandemic year.

“People are taking off their masks, they’re no longer social distancing, they’re not washing their hands as much and they’re getting sick again,” said Dr. Aaron Glatt, an infectious disease expert at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Hewlett, N.Y. Getting back to normal “comes at a price,” Glatt told USA Today.

This year’s flu season was practically nonexistent with only 2,000 confirmed cases compared to 200,000 cases normally reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to NBC News, experts say that the CDC data represents a fraction of the actual number of flu cases which could actually range from 9 million to 45 million annually. They cite COVID-19 mitigation measures for damping flu transmission this season.

The CDC adds that the flu numbers in the U.S. plummeted 98% this year. The reasons for the dramatic decline include fewer people traveling, more people wearing masks and social distancing, along with more Americans getting the flu shot, according to reports.

More adults got the flu shot in 2020 compared to the previous year, says Healthline. But although flu activity is currently low, experts warn we could still see an uptick in cases in 2021.

“Even though it’s smoldering out there, it could take off at any time,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, according to Healthline.

Pediatricians across the country are seeing an increase in colds, strep throats, and other viral infections.

“We haven’t had a case of COVID-19 since March 12, but we’re seeing all kinds of run-of-the mill viruses,” said Dr. Jennifer Shu, an Atlanta-based pediatrician, and popular media expert on child healthcare issues. “It’s not more than normal. It’s just a stark contrast from seeing nothing for a year except COVID-19.”

While not as severe as COVID-19, colds and other respiratory illnesses exact a toll on society, according to USA Today. The Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine says that colds account for 40% of all time lost from jobs and 30% of missed school days.

With COVID-19 mitigation efforts lifting, the prevalence of RSV, the common respiratory virus, has risen from a low of 5% to a current 20%, according to the CDC. RSV typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious for infants and older adults.

Pediatric infectious disease experts say that cold viruses can be heartier than SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These viruses remain on surfaces longer, so it is important to continue washing your hands and not touching your face.

And many Americans say they will continue to practice the safety measures encouraged during the pandemic, simply to ensure good health.

“So many people I know say they’re never going to shake hands with anybody ever again,” said Dr. Shu, adding that schools and daycare centers are continuing to wipe down and disinfect surfaces to help keep colds under control.

“They’re cleaning surfaces a lot more than they used to and a lot of places have new ventilation systems, which are great for keeping viruses down,” she told USA Today.

Infectious disease experts say that as we go forward, we should remember how successful commonsense procedures are to reduce the transmission of pathogens.

“Stay home when you get sick. Do a good job when washing your hands. Physically distance if you’re indoors where you think you might be around sick people,” advises Dr. Timothy Brewer, professor of epidemiology and a member of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “These are things that will keep you and your family healthier.”