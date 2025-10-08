Foods That Boost Cognitive Function

As people age — especially after 60 — many experience a gradual decline in cognitive function due to both biological and lifestyle factors. Natural brain changes, such as reduced blood flow, loss of neurons, and decreased production of neurotransmitters, can affect memory, processing speed, and problem-solving abilities. Chronic health conditions, stress, and less physical activity can also contribute to this decline.

According to EatingWell, early signs may include difficulty multitasking, forgetting names, or trouble staying focused. However, eating a balanced diet rich in protein, fruits, and vegetables, while limiting sodium and saturated fats, can help slow age-related cognitive decline.

Here are six brain-boosting foods that can help protect your mental sharpness:

• Fatty fish. Fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are packed with omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA)—essential fats that support healthy brain cell membranes and communication between brain cells. Omega-3s also reduce inflammation, enhance memory, and may help prevent age-related cognitive decline.

• Wild blueberries. In a study of adults over 65, those who consumed wild blueberry powder daily for six months showed improved mental processing speed. If fresh wild blueberries aren’t available, frozen ones work just as well—and regular blueberries also offer strong protection against cognitive decline.

• Leafy greens. Vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are loaded with vitamins K, lutein, folate, and beta carotene, all linked to slower cognitive decline and better memory. These greens help protect neurons and promote long-term brain health.

• Cruciferous vegetables. Broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts are rich in B vitamins and carotenoids, which help lower homocysteine, an amino acid associated with dementia and brain atrophy. Try sautéing them in garlic and olive oil, or add them to smoothies, soups, and sauces, suggests WellMed Healthcare.

• Eggs. Eggs are an excellent source of protein and choline, a nutrient critical for producing acetylcholine, the neurotransmitter involved in memory and learning. Research shows adults who consume about 350 milligrams of choline daily have a lower risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. One egg yolk provides around 147 milligrams, so don’t skip the yolk.

• Pistachios. These colorful nuts are rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and vitamin B6, which supports neurotransmitter function. They also contain flavonoids, manganese, copper, phosphorus, and fiber—nutrients that reduce inflammation, improve blood flow to the brain, and protect against oxidative stress. Regularly eating pistachios may help maintain sharp memory and mental clarity.