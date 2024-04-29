The Healthiest Coffee Additives

As many as 85% of Americans drink coffee daily. Fortunately, it’s one of the healthiest beverages, with numerous health benefits. But adding certain ingredients to coffee such as sugar, flavored syrups and creamers can counteract those health gains.

To make your daily cup of joe even more nutritious, the experts at Health recommend substituting the following additives:

• Collagen peptides. Boost your protein intake by adding a couple of scoops of collagen peptides to your brew. These are highly absorbable chains of amino acids that can be mixed in beverages, both hot and cold. Most products contain about 10 grams of protein per scoop, which helps you meet your daily protein needs. In addition, collagen peptides help boost bone density and joint health while improving muscle mass and the appearance of the skin.

• Cinnamon. According to Healthline, researchers have discovered that cinnamon may help lower blood sugar and fight diabetes by imitating the effects of insulin and increasing blood glucose transport into cells. In laboratory studies, cinnamon has shown promise for its ability to destroy tumor cells and slow cancer growth, says WebMD. A dash of cinnamon in your cup of coffee may also reduce inflammation and enhance the body’s natural antioxidant defenses.

• Monk fruit sweetener. This natural sweetener derived from the skin and seeds of monk fruit is 300 times sweeter than sucrose or table sugar but has zero calories and doesn’t affect blood sugar levels. It doesn’t have a bitter aftertaste like many artificial sweeteners and the Food and Drug Administration has deemed it safe. But read labels, as some monk fruit products contain erythritol, a sugar alcohol that’s been associated with health concerns such as increased risk of heart disease, blood clots, stroke and even death in people who are at high risk for cardiovascular disease.

• Cacao powder. This nutrient-rich powder is derived from the beans of the cacao tree and has a more intense flavor than cocoa. It’s packed with plant nutrients and is one of the best sources of flavonoid antioxidants around, says Health. Cacao powder is chock-full of anti-inflammatory compounds, and high in nutrients such as magnesium and potassium that help regulate blood pressure.

• Ginger. Ginger contains over 100 active health-promoting compounds. The root of this flowering plant, gingerol, holds the medicinal magic. This bioactive compound appears to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Studies on ginger have found that it has a positive effect on blood sugar, insulin, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels, says mindbodygreen. A recent study pointed out the potent antiviral and antioxidant effects, supporting ginger’s usefulness for the treatment of airway viral infections.