Coffee Wrongly Labeled Decaffeinated Recalled

man pouring coffee from carafe from coffee machine
(Adobe Stock)

Monday, 31 March 2025 02:17 PM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled ground coffee sold in 15 states after finding it may have been wrongly labeled as decaffeinated.

Hundreds of 12-ounce bags of Our Family Traverse City Cherry Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee were part of the recall. 

These products were sold in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The company said no other products were affected.

“We are committed to your health and safety, and we follow best practices to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell,” Our Family said, according to a report from NBC News. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The recall was issued voluntarily March 13 by Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, one of the country's largest coffee suppliers.

The FDA classified the event as a category II recall -- meaning it's “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

Massimo Zanetti and SpartanNash, the coffee's distributor, did not respond to requests for comment, NBC News said.

© HealthDay


