6 Foods That Help Prevent Clogged Arteries

Clogged arteries are is the underlying cause of 50% of all deaths in westernized society, according to a new study published by the National Institutes of Health.

Formally known as atherosclerosis, it is caused by chronic inflammation and experts says you can help prevent — and sometimes even reverse — the plaque buildup in our blood vessels by making lifestyle changes, including improving your diet.

According to Prime, clogged arteries can also be caused by smoking, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol, so tackling these medical conditions can also help keep your arteries healthy.

Here are 6 foods that may help prevent clogged arteries.