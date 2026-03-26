The Mental Health Benefits of Spring Cleaning

If you’re planning to tackle spring cleaning soon, you’re not alone. Surveys show that more than 80% of Americans give their homes a deep clean at least once a year.

According to the American Cleaning Institute, 91% of Americans say a thorough spring cleaning improves their physical health, and 84% say it has a positive impact on mental health. In fact, 72% say coming home to a clean house is as relaxing as getting a massage.

The tradition of spring cleaning dates back centuries. Persians historically cleaned their homes before the new year, which begins on the first day of spring. In Jewish tradition, homes are thoroughly cleaned ahead of Passover.

“Deep cleaning is important for your health,” says Jessica Ek, associate vice president of communications at the Institute. “It removes dust and dust mites accumulated over the winter months to reduce common allergy triggers. By cleaning things that don’t often get tackled and have settled into your carpets and corners, you also remove germs, mold or mildew that may be growing.”

Beyond physical benefits, experts say cleaning can have a powerful effect on mental and emotional well-being. Judy Ho Gavazza, a clinical and forensic neuropsychologist and professor at Pepperdine University, says one key benefit is reducing clutter.

“When our environment is disorganized, our brains are constantly processing unfinished tasks and visual distractions. This increases stress and reduces our ability to work efficiently,” says Gavazza. “Cleaning and organizing creates a sense of mental clarity because it reduces the background noise and the toll it takes on our brains when we see the clutter around us.”

Cleaning can also boost mood. Completing small tasks activates the brain’s reward system and increases dopamine, a chemical linked to motivation and feelings of accomplishment. This can help build momentum to tackle other tasks.

“Spring cleaning can also be emotionally symbolic,” Gavazza explains. “Decluttering often involves letting go items tied to the past, which can psychologically represent making space for new goals, habits, or life transitions.”

For those feeling overwhelmed, Gavazza recommends starting small.

“Start with one drawer, one shelf or even 10 minutes at a time so that you stop when the timer goes off,” she says.