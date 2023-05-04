Healthy Recipes for Your Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Friday, May 5th, we celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the French Empire in 1862 at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican war. While not a big holiday in Mexico, it has become a celebration of Mexican American culture here in the U.S. We enjoy tasty tacos, sumptuous guacamole and tangy margaritas, which can be tailored to be healthier than some traditional versions, according to Nutritious Life.

Here are some healthy suggestions so you can celebrate with all the fun and flavor, but with more nutritious ingredients and fewer calories, less fat and sugar:

• Baked homemade tortilla chips. It’s easy to make healthier tortilla chips as an alternative to store bought brands that can be full of highly refined oils and salt. These chips are baked, not fried, and have just a hint of salt and lime juice to add flavor to the corn-based chips. You’ll find the recipe here.

• Healthy guac. For a flavorful dip or spread that is chock full of nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants, look no further than guacamole. This healthy version uses garlic, onion, and herbs along with optional hot green chilies to add a little heat to the dish. Use fresh, Hass avocados for the best flavor and texture.

• Mango and avocado salsa. Here’s a dip that’s 100% fruit and vegetables with no added fat or sugar. Mix chopped mango with cubed avocado and stir in a tablespoon each of minced red onion and red bell pepper, and a teaspoon of finely chopped cilantro.

•Tacos. Tacos are a family favorite any time of the year. Set up a taco bar with various fillings and toppings so that everyone can make their own, personalized taco. You can buy taco spice mix already blended to add to ground beef, chicken, turkey, or cooked beans or make your own by mixing one tablespoon of chili powder with 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika and two teaspoons of ground cumin. Add salt to taste. Taco toppings can include salsa, guacamole, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato and onions, sour cream or yogurt.

• Skinny margaritas. There is nothing like the flavor of a naturally sweetened, fresh margarita made with real lime juice. This recipe from Cookie + Kate uses fresh orange juice instead of the Cointreau or orange liqueur and is an easy-to-make, healthy libation perfect for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.