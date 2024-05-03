Lighter Versions of Your Cinco de Mayo Favorites

This Sunday, May 5, marks the yearly celebration of Mexico’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While Cinco de Mayo is not a big holiday in Mexico, it has become popular in the U.S. as a celebration of Mexican- American culture.

Traditional celebratory foods such as sweet margaritas and greasy tortilla chips may make some healthy eaters cringe, but there are sensational savory ways to enjoy the holiday without breaking the calorie and fat bank, says the Food Network.

Here are some ideas:

•Try light chicken enchiladas. Use skinless, boneless chicken breasts and tomato sauce with just a hint of shredded cheese to recreate a classic Mexican dish. Jalapeño peppers add the necessary spice. You can find the recipe here.

• Skip the tacos. Use lettuce wraps instead of taco shells to envelope slices of marinated flank steak or baked fish topped with salsa.

• Make mango salsa. In just five minutes, you can create a delicious and nutritious salsa made with fresh mangoes, diced cucumber, jalapeño, lime juice and, of course, cilantro.

• Substitute lower-fat guacamole. Swap the sour cream in your traditional guac recipe for low-fat Greek yogurt to slash calories and fat. Serve the dip with carrot sticks and other crunchy veggies instead of chips.

• Sip a skinny margaritas. There is nothing like the flavor of a naturally sweetened, fresh margarita made with real lime juice, says Rebecca Kastin, a board-certified wellness coach and instructor at the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at FAU Medicine in Boca Raton, Florida. This recipe embodies the flavors that make the libation sing instead of being overly sweet. “Feel free to omit the tequila and enjoy an even healthier mocktail,” says Kastin.