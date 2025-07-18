Dr. Crandall: Trump's Leg Swelling Common With Flying

After being examined for swelling in the legs, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, according to a White House announcement. This condition, in which valves inside certain veins don’t work the way they should, allowing blood to pool or collect in the veins, is more common with age. Overall, chronic venous insufficiency affects about 1 in 20 adults, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

When the valves in veins don’t work correctly, fluid can collect in the lower limbs and feet, explains Dr. Chauncey Crandall, world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida.

Editor’s Note: God's Biblical Blueprint for Healing

“This does not mean that you're going to die. You're not going to have a stroke or something like that. It's a fairly benign condition. Often it can be managed with compression stockings or maybe even a mild diuretic,” adds Crandall.

According to the American Heart Association, symptoms of chronic venous disease include leg swelling, varicose veins and skin changes, such as red, scaly patches on the lower legs. The condition can result in aching, cramping, throbbing, leg fatigue, heaviness or restless legs.

Special: Top Cardiologist Reveals Secret for a Healthy Heart

Crandall explains that in Trump’s case, his frequent airplane travel may be contributing to his leg swelling. “I would like to point out that President Trump is a little different than other 80-year- olds. He's almost like a bulldog. He has great endurance,” Crandall tells Newsmax’s “Newsline.”

“He is in the plane, in and out every single day, almost. He probably flies more than anyone else. And, you know… when you fly in a plane, you collect fluid in your legs. It's because of the change of the cabin pressure. And I think this is really what's causing the president's problem. No one's picked up on it,” explains Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

Editor’s Note: 4 Signs Your Heart Is Quietly Failing

Crandall adds that leg swelling can be corrected with some simple changes, such as wearing compression stockings and eating a lower salt diet.

Special: You Served, Get the Military Benefits You Deserve