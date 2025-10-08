New Blood Test Diagnoses Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Researchers at the University of East Anglia in the U.K. have developed a groundbreaking blood test that can accurately diagnose the elusive chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) with 96% accuracy. For decades, many sufferers have been told their illness was “all in their heads,” but this test could finally bring much-needed validation and clarity.

The 3D-DNA blood test, known as EpiSwitch CFS, was able to identify people with severe Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) in a small study with 96% accuracy, according to Study Finds. The research was published in the Journal of Translational Medicine.

ME/CFS has long been difficult to diagnose due to its complex and varied symptoms. This new test marks a major breakthrough by offering a reliable diagnostic tool that can distinguish ME/CFS from other conditions. By identifying specific biomarkers in the blood, doctors may now be able to provide earlier and more definitive diagnoses for those struggling with persistent fatigue and related symptoms.

Typical symptoms include:



• Debilitating fatigue that lasts for months

• Worsening symptoms after mental or physical effort

• Brain fog

• Poor-quality sleep

The new test works by analyzing how DNA in the blood is folded. When DNA folds in certain ways, it creates unique patterns that indicate ME/CFS. Using a special chip that scans one million points across the genome, researchers applied computer algorithms to identify 200 distinct patterns that separate ME/CFS patients from healthy individuals.

The markers identified were linked to genes involved in infection defense and inflammation control. One key immune molecule, interleukin-2, repeatedly appeared in the analysis, along with increased activity in systems that detect infection and trigger inflammation.

Researchers also discovered that patients showed different biomarker patterns, which may explain why some respond to drugs like rituximab — which targets immune cells — while others do not. A major advantage of this test is that it relies on existing technology already available in clinics in the U.S. and U.K., often covered by insurance. If validated in larger trials, a simple blood draw in a community hospital could be enough to detect ME/CFS, not just specialized research labs.

The current study included only severely ill patients who were bedridden or housebound, so results may not fully apply to milder cases. Experts note that further research is needed to determine whether the test can distinguish ME/CFS from other autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or rheumatoid arthritis.