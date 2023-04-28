The Bible Cure for Healing From Trauma

A trauma is a shocking and dangerous event that you see or that happens to you. During this type of event, you may think that your life or others’ lives are in danger. Experiencing trauma is not rare and can affect not only the rest of your life, but also the lives of your family, and friends. But the Bible has a blueprint for healing and recovery from trauma, says Tim Murphy, a licensed psychologist who specializes in resiliency and recovery from psychological trauma. Murphy, the clinical director of Fortis Future, has spent decades treating veterans, first responders and civilians suffering from the effects of trauma, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Murphy has compiled his vast knowledge of mental health issues, clinical practice experience, and his devotion to Christianity in an eye-and heart-opening blockbuster book called The Christ Cure (Humanix Books).

Editor’s Note: Available in bookstores everywhere or check out our FREE offer and save $25. CLICK HERE

In the book, Murphy outlines easy-to-follow ways to overcome trauma and live happier and healthier lives. Many of these revelations come from the teachings of the Bible, specifically the teachings of Paul the Apostle.

Murphy, who was elected twice to the Pennsylvania state senate and eight times to the U.S House of Representatives, reveals his own personal battle with trauma during which he admits he experienced periods of shame and self-loathing. By listening to the healing power of the Bible and especially to the monumental challenges faced by Paul, he managed to pull out of the dark hole of despair.

“I don’t remember exactly what happened, but at some point, I realized that despite my pain and shame, life was not hopeless,” he says. “If you have fallen, if your life has been smashed by trauma, you know what it feels like. But I assure you, no matter how bad the pain, you can fight and scrape your way out.”

In The Christ Cure, Murphy offers powerful but easy-to-follow strategies to overcome fear and get physically, mentally, and emotionally stronger.

“Sustaining trauma recovery requires a number of strategies,” he says. There are six secret steps to staying healthy. Murphy gives these steps an easy-to-remember acronym: F.A.S.T.E.R., which stands for fitness, attitude, sleep, training, eating properly, and relaxing.

Here they are:

• Get fit. Fitness builds your physical and emotional health as well as brain health and self-discipline. “Paul himself may have been a boxer or a runner because of his frequent references to sports,” says Murphy, adding that the apostle emphasized the need to respect our own physical bodies as a means of glorifying God. Start small by doing what is possible at this moment in time, and just take action. Walking costs nothing and is a great way to jumpstart a fitness program.

• Strengthen your attitudes. Attitudes are a connection of thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. People with positive and optimistic mindsets are stronger, more resilient, and quicker to recover. A healthy attitude is the foundation of mental strength, says Murphy, who offers timely tips on how to change negative thinking into positive thoughts in The Christ Cure.

• Get enough sleep. Murphy, who served as a psychologist for the U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps, says that the military recognizes that sleep can be weaponized against an enemy. “So don’t weaponize your own sleep deprivation against yourself,” he cautions. Some tips for better sleep include regularly scheduling bedtime, avoiding heavy meals at night, and setting the mood for a good night’s rest by keeping the bedroom dark, avoiding electronics, and performing breathing and relaxation exercises before you sleep.

• Train your mind. People who are victorious over stress and trauma are also dedicated to mental training, says Murphy. One of the ways to train your brain and keep it sharp is to learn something entirely new that is not related to anything you currently know. “Competitive athletes don’t just show up on the day of competition,” says the expert. “They are constantly training — and that means getting better, adding more, and doing new things. It’s a continuous process of staying in shape in every way possible, so that they are ready on game day.”

• Eat healthy. Murphy says that the current Mediterranean diet is most like the diet Paul himself would have eaten in Biblical times. “Eating healthy is vital in your recovery from trauma and for living your life to the fullest,” he says. Some foods to feed your brain include dark green leafy vegetables, fresh fruit, fish protein and whole grains.

• Learn to relax. While we can’t control every cause of stress in our lives, we can control our physical and mental response to stress. In The Christ Cure, Murphy says that relaxation is your on/off switch for stress. Tips such as taking a real vacation, unplugging from all technology, and starting your day by reading a verse or passage of scripture while playing soft music on your phone can renew your mind, body, and energy. “There is more to relaxing than just not working,” Murphy explains. “It has real purpose. It is a time to experience gratitude, joy and appreciate what is around you.”